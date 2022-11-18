Man charged after double shooting inside Vaughan lounge
A man has been arrested and is facing numerous charges in connection with a double shooting inside a Vaughan lounge back in September.
On Sept. 4, York Regional Police (YRP) responded to reports of shots fired inside Est. 2020 Restaurant and Lounge, located at Langstaff and Weston roads, at around 2:30 a.m.
Officers located two men, aged 25 and 38 years old, who were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Surveillance footage from the area viewed by CP24 showed dozens of patrons exiting the venue following the shooting, with some of them running and tripping.
It is not known what led to the shooting.
In their investigation, police said they identified a suspect and subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto on Nov. 16.
“During the warrant officers located firearm ammunition and handgun magazines, including a prohibited extended handgun magazine, as well as a quantity of drugs including fentanyl and crystal meth,” YRP said in a news release on Friday.
Police said a suspect connected to the shooting was arrested, as well as four of his family members who were charged with drug-related offences.
Toronto resident Emmanuel Kuffour, 32, is facing 15 charges including attempted murder using a firearm, discharged firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Kuffour will be appearing in a Newmarket court on Nov. 23.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
With files from CP24 Reporter Beatrice Vaisman
