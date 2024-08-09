Man charged after claiming to have set up explosive device in Niagara Falls hotel room

News -

A 57-year-old man has been charged after he claimed to have set up a bomb in his hotel room in Niagara Falls on Friday, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a hotel on Portage Road between Chippawa Parkway and Front Street just before 9 a.m.

Niagara police said they received information that a man staying in one of the rooms walked into a neighbouring room and reportedly told the occupants that he had set up an explosive device.

As a result, nearby rooms were evacuated, and the road was closed as a precaution, police said.

The man’s room was secured, and members of Niagara police’s Explosive Disposal Unit attended to investigate. Meanwhile, the man was located walking a kilometre away from the hotel and was arrested, police said.

After nearly four hours, police said the hotel was deemed clear and safe as no explosive devices were found. Roads reopened, and guests were allowed back into their rooms.

Police identified the suspect as Paul Anthony Paparoni of Niagara Falls. He has been charged with mischief.

He is being held in custody for a video bail hearing on Saturday. It is unclear what prompted the suspect to make the claim.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1022200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.