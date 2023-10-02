Man charged after allegedly soliciting funds using fake Ontario magazine for more than a decade

A man in his 50s from Oakville, Ont. has been arrested and charged after allegedly selling advertisements and soliciting funds using a fake magazine for more than a decade.

Investigators allege that, between April 2011 and May 2023, an individual solicited funds for a fake publication, entitled ‘Ontario Police Public Safety News.’

They would tell business owners that the publication was widely distributed in Ontario in an effort to sell ad placements, investigators allege. The suspect also told individuals that funds would be donated to community and educational programs for children, they said.

“The magazine was not widely distributed,” TPS said in its release. “The community programs do not exist.”

Due to the name of the magazine, the victims involved believed the accused was affiliated with police services, it states.

A logo for the fake publication can be seen above. (TPS handout)

On Monday, Toronto police said 58-year-old Azher Hyder had been arrested and charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Hyder is scheduled to make his first appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on Nov. 10.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been an alleged victim of Hyder to contact them. TPS’ Financial Crime Unit also issued a reminder that police services do not solicit funds for any purpose.