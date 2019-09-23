

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a group of students at a Niagara College residence.

Officers were first dispatched to the student residence on Niagara College’s Niagara on the Lake Glendale Campus at around 5:10 a.m. today for a gun-related call.

It is alleged that a student, who lives off campus, got into an altercation with a group of students that live at the residence. The student then produced a handgun during the course of that altercation, police say.

He fled the scene in a car before police arrived on scene.

The subsequent investigation led detectives to an address in Thorold where the suspect’s vehicle was located.

Police say that officers then surrounded the home and called in crisis negotiators and members of the Emergency Task Force (ETF) “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police say that the suspect surrendered without incident at around 10:55 a.m. after speaking with crisis negotiators.

Rameen Albari, 18, of Thorold, is facing eight charges, including pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

Albari is expected to appear in court today.