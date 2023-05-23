Man arrested following random aggravated assault in downtown Toronto: police

A suspect is in policy custody after a man was left fighting for his life following what police are calling a random attack in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Elm streets for a report of an aggravated assault on May 22.

The victim in the attack suffered life-threatening injuries, they said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Toronto resident Robert Dewitt. He was wanted on an aggravated assault and assault charge in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday morning, police told CP24 that Dewitt has been arrested and is in police custody. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately avaialble.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday night, a Toronto police spokesperson said they believe that the attack was random and that Dewitt was considered to be a threat to the public.