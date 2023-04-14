Man arrested after blade brandished at Toronto transit station

A man was arrested in Toronto Friday after allegedly brandishing an unknown blade at a subway station.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was seen at Bay Station at approximately 2:25 p.m., and is alleged to have been running around the station with either a knife or a pair of scissors. The man allegedly fled the scene before being located by police.

There are no reported injuries from this incident.

There is no suspected danger to public safety at this time.