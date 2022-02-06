A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hurled feces at another person during the Toronto convoy protest on Saturday, police said.

Police said the man has been charged with assault with a weapon after the alleged incident involving dog feces at Bedford Road and Bloor Street West.

Further circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

The sound of honking trucks echoed through the streets of downtown Toronto as a large crowd of protesters descended upon the city to demand the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

Several people who attended the protest said they don't want vaccines, masks and other public health rules to be forced on them. They believe all levels of government are not handling the pandemic correctly.

One other person was arrested during the demonstration, but officials said for the most part the protest was peaceful.

Police said a 22-year-old male protester was arrested at the north side of Queen's Park for assault with a weapon, public mischief, and administering a noxious substance.

Widespread traffic delays in the downtown area were reported Saturday due to the protest and the number of road blockades.

Many of those road closures continued on Sunday to ensure emergency services have access to Hospital Row.