Man and woman taken to hospital after stabbing outside downtown hotel

A man and a woman were both taken to hospital following a stabbing and assault outside a downtown Toronto hotel overnight.

It happened in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets at around 3:39 a.m.

A man was found with a stab wound, while a woman was assaulted, police said.

Both the man and the woman were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken into custody. It’s not yet clear what charges he may be facing.