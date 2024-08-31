TORONTO
Toronto

Man and woman taken to hospital after stabbing outside downtown hotel

Police are pictured outside of a hotel in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets in downtown Toronto following a stabbing Saturday, August 31, 2024. Police are pictured outside of a hotel in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets in downtown Toronto following a stabbing Saturday, August 31, 2024.
A man and a woman were both taken to hospital following a stabbing and assault outside a downtown Toronto hotel overnight.

It happened in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets at around 3:39 a.m.

A man was found with a stab wound, while a woman was assaulted, police said.

Both the man and the woman were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken into custody. It’s not yet clear what charges he may be facing.

