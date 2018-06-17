Man and woman in serious condition after Woodbridge nightclub shooting
Emergency vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting outside a Woodbridge nightclub on Sunday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 7:22AM EDT
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a shooting outside a Woodbridge nightclub early Sunday morning.
Police say that the victims were in front of 7 Lounge on Hwy. 7 near Pine Valley Drive at around 2:30 a.m. when they were both struck by gunfire.
The man was taken to a trauma centre while the woman was transported to a local hospital, according to police.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who might have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.