TORONTO -- A man and a woman have been transported to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Brampton.

It happened at Countryside Drive and Everglade Drive at around 5:36 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.

Police said one man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a woman was transported to a trauma center. The extent of her injuries was not yet clear.

Police said one of the vehicles flipped over in the collision.

Countryside Drive is closed from McVean Drive to The Gore Road as police investigate the collision.