A man and a woman are both dead after a double shooting in Woodbridge overnight.

The shooting took place outside an address on Castlepoint Drive near Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road at around 12:45 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the windows of a white SUV parked outside the home were shot out and that broken glass was scattered on the ground beside the vehicle.

Evidence markers were also seen on the driveway leading up to the home.

Neighbours tell CP24 that they heard a series of gunshots, followed by a brief pause and some audible yelling before another burst of gunshots.

The victims were both pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators identified the victims as Cosimo Commisso, 33, of Vaughan and 26-year-old Chantelle Almeida of Toronto.

Police are currently canvassing the area for witnesses.

“There is an active plea right now for witnesses. I don’t have any suspect information just yet but if anybody was in the area at the time, has dash cam footage, security camera footage that would be helpful,” Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell told CP24 at the scene. “Don’t assume we know everything. You may have the piece of the puzzle that may break this case and help us figure out who has done this.”

Mitchell said that the white Mazda SUV that was riddled with bullets is “obviously” a part of the investigation but he said that police have not yet been able to determine whether the victims were seated inside it when gunfire erupted.

He said that officers will likely be on scene all day.