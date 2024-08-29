Man allegedly wrote anti-Islamic comments on west-end Toronto businesses

A man allegedly scrawled anti-Islam comments on businesses in Toronto's west end earlier this year.

Toronto police said they received multiple calls for mischief in the area of Runnymede Road and Bloor Street from March 13 to June 9.

Officers allege the accused wrote hateful comments in marker at undisclosed businesses, and said they are treating the investigation as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

On Monday, police charged Justin Parons, 42, with seven counts of mischief. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.