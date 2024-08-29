TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man allegedly wrote anti-Islamic comments on west-end Toronto businesses

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    A man allegedly scrawled anti-Islam comments on businesses in Toronto's west end earlier this year.

    Toronto police said they received multiple calls for mischief in the area of Runnymede Road and Bloor Street from March 13 to June 9.

    Officers allege the accused wrote hateful comments in marker at undisclosed businesses, and said they are treating the investigation as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

    On Monday, police charged Justin Parons, 42, with seven counts of mischief. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News