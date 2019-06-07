

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a bottle of corrosive liquid at a couple walking their baby in Seaton Village on Thursday afternoon.

A man and a woman were walking with their infant on Clifton Street, just north of Bloor Street West, when a man approached them while riding a bicycle at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators allege the man threw a bottle “containing a corrosive substance at the family, striking them.”

All three members of the family sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

The man then fled the scene while yelling on the bicycle, officers said. He headed westbound on Bloor Street before possible heading southbound on Grace Street.

A suspect wanted in connection with this alleged incident has been described by officers as a white male with wavy blond hair, who was wearing a baseball hat with a red maple leaf logo on it, a dark sweater with a red shirt underneath and beige cargo shorts.

He was last seen carrying a black Uber Eats backpack while riding on a black mountain style bicycle, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).