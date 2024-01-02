Man allegedly sexually assaulted 2 men, 1 boy at Toronto apartment

Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted three males – including a 15-year-old boy – on two separate occasions, at an apartment building in north-east Toronto.

The first incident occurred on July 26 at a nearby plaza in Parkwoods neighbourhood, in the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and Victoria Park Avenue. Toronto police said a 15-year-old boy was approached by the accused, who allegedly offered him cigarettes and alcohol before inviting him to a nearby apartment building. Police allege the accused sexually assaulted the boy in that building.

The second incident happened in the same area about five months later on Dec. 23.

Police allege two men were approached by the accused at a nearby establishment, this time offering alcohol before inviting them to an apartment building in the area. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the two victims in the apartment building.

On Dec. 31, police arrested and charged 47-year-old Ronillo Ferrer, of Toronto, with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of administering a noxious substance, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of making explicit material available to a person under the age of 16.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Officers believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7474 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).