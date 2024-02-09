Man allegedly points shotgun at two youths in Vaughan, Ont.: police

Police say a man allegedly pointed a shotgun at two youths who were taking pictures of themselves last week in Vaughan, Ont.

It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Pine Heights Drive, York Regional Police (YRP) said in a news release issued Friday.

At that time, police said, the two youths were taking photos of themselves when the suspect exited a nearby home and approached them. Police allege the suspect pointed a shotgun at the two youths and told them to leave the area.

As the youths were walking away, the suspect allegedly got in a car, drove onto the sidewalk, cut them off and made a “threatening remark,” police said.

One of the victims’ parents reported the incident to police the next day, according to police.

Following an investigation, police identified Elton Lamce, 44, of Vaughan, as a suspect in connection with the alleged incident. He’s charged with possession of a weapon, uttering threats, and pointing a firearm.

Police said officers executed a search warrant at Lamce’s residence, where a number of firearms were allegedly seized, including a shotgun.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.