

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man allegedly crashed a stolen taxi before barricading himself inside an East York home on Tuesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were called in to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Roblin Avenue and Plains Road.

The stolen cab ended up crashing into another vehicle while driving on Torrens Avenue, which is located near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive, police said.

Investigators allege the man who was operating the vehicle then threatened an occupant of a nearby home before barricading himself inside.

The person inside the home was able to flee the scene with no reported injuries, police said.

The police service’s emergency task force (ETF) was called in to get the man out of the house and took him into custody.

No charges have been laid thus far.

Officials said the man was taken from the scene to hospital but did not specify if any injuries were sustained during the collision or the interaction with members of the ETF.

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the matter.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injuries or an allegation of sexual assault.