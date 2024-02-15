TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man accused of secretly placing cameras in washrooms of two downtown Toronto coffee shops to record people

    William Jeon, 29, is facing several charges in connection with voyeurism and child pornography investigations. (Toronto Police Service) William Jeon, 29, is facing several charges in connection with voyeurism and child pornography investigations. (Toronto Police Service)
    A 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly placing cameras in the washrooms of two downtown Toronto coffee shops to record people secretly.

    Toronto police said the man worked at the two coffee shops located on Bay Street between January 2020 and September 2023.

    The accused has been identified as Toronto resident William Jeon. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with five counts of voyeurism, one count of making child pornography and possessing child pornography.

    Police said there may be more victims and have released a photo of Jeon.

    The allegations are part of an ongoing investigation against the 29-year-old who was charged last year in connection with a child pornography probe.

    On Sept. 21, 2023, a search warrant was executed in the area of Dupont and Bathurst streets after investigators became aware of child pornography being accessed, stored and shared.

    Police said several electronic devices were seized during the search. As a result, Jeon was charged with making available child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

