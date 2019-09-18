

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 54-year-old man walked into a Vaughan grocery store allegedly carrying a handgun and made a demand for cash.

Emergency crews were called to a store located in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery happening inside.

“Investigators have learned that the suspect entered the store and approached a cashier,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, then made a demand for cash, officers said.

The employee complied with the demand.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located “several employees who were not physically harmed.”

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle described as a blue four-door Honda Civic, according to investigators. An image of the vehicle has been released in an effort to locate it.

“The suspect has been identified from images obtained through video surveillance,” police said.

Shawn Chaulk, of no fixed address, is being sought by investigators in connection with the case. He has been described by officers as a white male, standing about five-foot-nine, weighing about 160 pounds with short blonde hair, a scruffy beard and bad teeth.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached,” police said. “Call 911 immediately if you spot him.”

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).