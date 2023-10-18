Man, 63, charged after allegedly ripping Palestinian flag off vehicle at Pickering home

A 63-year-old man has been charged after allegedly damaging a Palestinian flag in Pickering on Tuesday.

Durham police said they were initially called to the Finch Avenue and Brock Road area around 6 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

An unknown man allegedly entered the driveway of a home, ripped a Palestinian flag off a vehicle and left a note with an offensive message.

“When the homeowner confronted the male, a struggle ensued, and the victim suffered a minor injury to his hand from the suspect’s key,” police said.

Witnesses stepped in and restrained the man before calling the police. Shortly after, officers arrived and arrested the man without incident.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as Howard Cooper of Pickering. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief.

Police said Cooper was released on an undertaking. They noted that investigators are in communication with the Ministry of the Attorney General’s office “to ascertain if the charges meet the threshold for a hate crime.”

“In light of the recent global events that have amplified concerns and uncertainties, we want to reassure our community that we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our residents,” police said in a statement.

“We are actively collaborating with our faith-based leaders and communities to foster understanding and unity.”

Tensions have been high in Jewish and Palestinian diaspora communities around the world, including in the GTA, since the start of the war. Police have said that they are stepping up security around places of worship and community gathering places in light of security concerns related to the war.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 2565 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.