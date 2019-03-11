

CTV News Toronto





A single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday night has left a 23-year-old man dead.

The crash took place in the area of Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

Const. Danny Martiniti told CP24 at the scene that the vehicle slammed into a pole.

“What we do know is that the vehicle was travelling northbound on Finch Avenue,” she said.

Peel Regional Police said the male victim sustained critical injuries in the incident and was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

No information regarding the cause of the deadly crash has been released by investigators but they are appealing for those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Vehicles are always driving on the road so what kind of footage is out there, who might have seen something and we are piecing that part together right now,” Martini said. “We will be looking at everything, whether it was speed, weather, there are multiple things that could have come into play.”

“If there is anyone who believes they may have seen something close to 7 p.m. in the area that they contact us and let us know.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area.