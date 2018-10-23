

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Brampton hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a newlywed, according to Peel Regional Police.

Investigators said two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the same vehicle was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger was later identified by police as a 30-year-old woman from Newmarket. The driver of the vehicle was her husband, who police said is 31 years old.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the deadly crash fled the scene on foot, police said.

On Tuesday, a suspect turned himself in to police in connection with the collision.

Walid Wakeel, of Nobleton, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.