Male youth seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A male youth has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say it hapapened in the area of Brockley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Midland Avenue, before 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a youth suffering from a stab wound.

His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, Toronto paramedics say.

No suspect information has been released.

