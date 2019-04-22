

Katherien DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been transported to a trauma centre after an industrial accident at a construction site in Etobicoke on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the area of Duncairn and Glen Agar drives.

Toronto police said that scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in the area. A worker fell and became trapped under debris, police said.

According to paramedics, the male victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.