

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing on Ryerson University's campus.

Police say the incident occurred near Gould and Church streets at around 4 p.m.

According to paramedics, one male was taken from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A second person was also injured and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police say one woman has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.