

CTV News Toronto





A male victim has suffered life-threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Randolph and Perth avenues.

Toronto police said that multiple gunshots were reported at the time of the incident. A victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, investigators said.

No further information has been released on possible suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.