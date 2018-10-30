

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A daylight shooting in a residential area of Brampton has left a man believed to be in his 20s fighting for his life inside a trauma centre.

On Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Flowertown Avenue and Major William Sharpe Drive for reports of shots fired nearby.

“An altercation transpired and as a result a male in his 20s suffered from gun shots wounds,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk told reporters at the scene.

Yashnyk said the male victim was found by officers inside a home on Kirk Drive but would not comment on who else was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Peel paramedics said the victim was taken from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.