Male stabbed multiple times near Weston and Lawrence: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 10:02AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:26AM EDT
A male was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds after an incident in the city’s west end early Saturday morning.
It happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.
Police say that the victim was transported in non-life- threatening condition.
Two people were initially arrested at the scene; however they were later released without being charged.
Police say that they are looking for two suspects, one of whom is known.