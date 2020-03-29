TORONTO -- A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in North York Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Rumike Road, just west of Weston Road, around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No further details have been provided regarding suspect descriptions or the circumstances of the shooting.