Male seriously injured after shooting in North York
Published Sunday, March 29, 2020 3:42PM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
TORONTO -- A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in North York Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Rumike Road, just west of Weston Road, around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
No further details have been provided regarding suspect descriptions or the circumstances of the shooting.