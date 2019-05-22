

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been seriously injured after being struck by a garbage truck in the city's Fashion District on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to Richmond Street and Augusta Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. for reports of a collision.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a male victim suffering from serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.