Male seriously injured after being struck by garbage truck in Fashion District
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 3:08PM EDT
A male victim has been seriously injured after being struck by a garbage truck in the city's Fashion District on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Officers were called to Richmond Street and Augusta Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. for reports of a collision.
When they arrived at the scene, police found a male victim suffering from serious injuries.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.