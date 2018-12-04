Male pronounced dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:02PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:16PM EST
A male believed to be in his 60s has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Midland and Dorcot avenues.
Police said that a victim was found without vital signs and later succumbed to his injuries
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
More to come.