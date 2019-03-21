

CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.

The male was struck near Delaware Drive and Eglinton Avenue East shortly before 6:30 a.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, the victim was initially pinned under the vehicle but was freed by passersby.

His injuries are considered to be serious.

In a tweet, Peel Paramedics said their crews have responded to six collisions on the roads this morning that sent numerous people to hospital with varying injuries.

“Please slow down and drive safe,” they said.

Roads previously closed in the area have since reopened.