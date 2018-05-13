

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian struck by vehicles on the QEW in Grimsby on Saturday night has died, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

The incident occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Bartlett Avenue at around 10:40 p.m.

Police say male pedestrian was standing near the roadway when he was struck by two vehicles.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post Sunday.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the collision or the identity of the deceased is asked to contact the OPP’s Niagara detachment.