Male motorcyclist airlifted to trauma centre after collision in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:36PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. near Glen Erin and Folkway drives.
Peel Regional Police said that the driver of a motorcycle sustained “potentially life-threatening injuries.”
The driver of a vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene. No other injuries have been reported.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.