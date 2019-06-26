

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist has been airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. near Glen Erin and Folkway drives.

Peel Regional Police said that the driver of a motorcycle sustained “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of a vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.