

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





One male was injured following a shooting in Scarborough’s Curran Hill neighbourhood late Monday night.

Gunshots were reported in a parking lot in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive at around 11:10 p.m. but no victim was located.

A black SUV was seen speeding away from the area.

Police said a 35-year-old man later walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and investigators believe he is the victim from the initial scene.

He was later transferred to a trauma centre for further treatment.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.