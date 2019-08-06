Male injured in Scarborough shooting
The scene of a shooting in Scarborough is seen. (CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 8:07AM EDT
One male was injured following a shooting in Scarborough’s Curran Hill neighbourhood late Monday night.
Gunshots were reported in a parking lot in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive at around 11:10 p.m. but no victim was located.
A black SUV was seen speeding away from the area.
Police said a 35-year-old man later walked into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and investigators believe he is the victim from the initial scene.
He was later transferred to a trauma centre for further treatment.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.