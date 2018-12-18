

CTV News Toronto





A male believed to be in his 20s has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon, according to Toronto paramedics.

The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. near Finch and Driftwood avenues.

Emergency crews were called to the area for reports of a collision and then a shooting.

Toronto paramedics said that the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they are questioning one person in connection with the incident and are searching the area for outstanding suspects.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to stay indoors as police conduct their search.