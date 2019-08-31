

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting at a hotel in Mississauga.

It happened at a hotel in the Britannia Road and Hurontario Street area just after 2 a.m., police say.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to have fled the scene on foot. He is described as a black male, about six-feet tall with a muscular build and a bald head.

Police say that a significant amount of officers have remained at the hotel to “check on the well-being” of the other guests.

“We do believe it is an isolated incident and that there is no risk to public safety but I am not exactly sure why this transpired,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 on Saturday morning. “It is still very early (in the investigation).”