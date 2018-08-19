

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person has been rushed to hospital following a reported shooting in Etobicoke.

Area residents reported hearing gunshots in the area of Woodlot Crescent, in the Finch Avenue and Humber College Boulevard area Sunday night.

“Because this is a very student-heavy neighbourhood, we assumed it was fireworks,” said area resident Nicole Colangelo who was sitting inside at home when the shooting took place.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the area at 9:43 p.m. and found one male suffering from penetrative trauma. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as Toronto police investigate.

Area resident Caify Hunter said he was driving home in the area when he saw several people running. Hunter said he then heard around seven or eight rapid gunshots before he rolled up his window and called police.

“I was very scared hearing gunshots just in front of my home as I was driving,” he said. “It was incredible.”

He said he then ran inside to his basement apartment and waited until police arrived.

Police have not provided any details on possible arrests or suspects descriptions so far.