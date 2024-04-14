TORONTO
Toronto

Male fatally shot in Toronto's Weston area

Police are investigating after a male was fatally shot in Toronto’s Weston area late Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street, just east of Weston Road.

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

There, officers located one male who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is a large police presence in that area.

More to come. This is a developing story.

