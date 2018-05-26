Male dead after shooting in Brampton: paramedics
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:06PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:07PM EDT
A male is dead after he was shot multiple times in western Brampton on Saturday night.
Peel paramedics say they were called to Brisdale Drive, in the area of Chingacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West at 10:12 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Three ambulances arrived to find a male suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.