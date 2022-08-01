Male cyclist critically injured in crash in Oshawa, Ont.
Police in Durham Region are investigating a serious collision involving a cyclist in Oshawa, Ont.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at King Street East and Central Park Boulevard South.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police Service said a middle-aged man was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Collision investigators have been notified.
Drivers should expect road closures in the immediate area and find an alternate route.
