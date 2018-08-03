

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel regional police say the incident happened outside a home on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, shortly after noon.

Police said the victim had “obvious signs of trauma” when officers arrived.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a single gunshot wound, Peel paramedics said. He was transported to a Toronto hospital's trauma centre for treatment.

A description of a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately available but police say officers are canvassing the area for surveillance camera footage.

Acorn Place has been closed at Ellia Avenue while police conduct an investigation. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come…