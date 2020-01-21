TORONTO -- A young man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Scarborough’s West Hill area.

It happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Manse Road.

Police said the victim was located with a stab wound to the abdominal area. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Lawrence Ave E & Manse Rd

- officers alongside Toronto Police K9 (@TPSK9) have successfully located the suspect who fled the scene

- 1 male in custody

- no one else outstanding

- no other reported injuries

- all appears in order#GO144663

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2020

The stabbing occurred on the same block where a gang prevention town hall was being held at a community centre in the wake of a teenager’s shooting death on Monday.

There is no indication so far as to whether the stabbing had anything to do with the nearby meeting.

The suspect fled the area on foot, but was later apprehended by officers alongside Toronto Police's K9 unit.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to call police.