Major power outage hits downtown Toronto

A major power outage is affecting the downtown core in Toronto.

Several blocks in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets are without power, including Yonge-Dundas Square itself.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A power outage in downtown Toronto has left a number of city blocks in the dark on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The massive screens that usually display advertisements in the area are also down.

Other areas affected by the outage include the Eaton Centre, Toronto Police headquarters, and St. Lawrence Market.

Toronto Transportation Services said the outage spans at least a four-block radius, from College to Harbour streets and between Sherbourne and York streets.

Toronto Hydro's outage map is currently unavailable, but the company said on Twitter they are aware of the outage and currently investigating. As many as 10,000 customers are without power, according to the electric utility.

Toronto police and Hydro One both said they are also aware of the outages.

Police are reminding drivers in the area to treat any intersection without traffic signal lights as a four-way stop.

Elevators in the area are also being affected. In a tweet published Thursday afternoon, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he is currently trapped in a downtown Toronto building’s elevator shaft.

“Still in here. Terrible timing,” he said alongside a picture from inside the elevator.

POWER OUTAGE:

Downtown core

- Toronto police is aware of a power outage affecting the downtown core

- Cause of the outage is unknown this time

- Remember to treat intersections as a 4-way stop if traffic signal lights are out@TorontoHydro is aware

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2022

We’re currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto and working together with @HydroOne to address it. https://t.co/lG7L3Go1xr — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 11, 2022

This is a breaking news story. More to come.