LTB expedites rent-increase hearings as Thorncliffe Park tenants withhold rent for fourth month
The Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) has granted a landlord’s request to expedite the hearings for contentious, above-guideline rent increase (AGI) applications at three high-rise apartment buildings in Toronto’s east end.
The above-guideline rent increases impact tenants at 71, 75, and 79 Thorncliffe Park Drive, dozens of whom have enacted a “rent strike” in recent months. Some renters at these properties in East York have withheld payment since as far back as May.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The tenants, many of whom are low-income newcomers to Canada, previously told CP24.com that they chose this course of action after Starlight/PSP Investments refused to withdraw applications to increase their rent beyond the annual allowable amount set by the province.
The renters have been trying to make their voices heard in recent months by holding a number of actions, including most recently an Aug. 1 rally in Etobicoke at the head office of landlord Starlight Investments.
In 2023, landlords in Ontario are permitted to raise the rent on rent-controlled units – those that were first occupied before Nov. 15, 2018 – by 2.5 per cent every year. Prior to 2018, the provincially-approved rent increase was 1.2 per cent per year. Anything above these amounts requires approval from the LTB.
Starlight and PSP Investments, which jointly own the three aforementioned properties in Thorncliffe Park, have proposed rent increases varying from 4.94 per cent to 5.5 per cent in 2023, according to copies of notices provided to CP24.com. The landlord also sought a 4.2 per cent increase in all 3 properties in 2022.
One of the Thorncliffe Park apartment buildings where tenants are withholding rent amid a dispute with their landlord is shown. (Google Maps)
If the LTB approves these above-guideline rent increases, tenants will be required to pay the difference owed retroactively from May, when the first rent increase was due to come into effect.
According to the Residential Tenancies Act, above-guideline rent increases may be granted when a landlord’s costs for municipal taxes and charges have gone up by an “extraordinary” amount, when the renovations, repairs, replacements or new additions to their building or individual units are deemed to be “extraordinary or significant,” or when a landlord’s costs for security services increase.
“We don’t feel it’s our responsibility to pay for building upgrades. For us, we don’t want this rent increase. Most of the people in these buildings are living basically paycheck to paycheck,” tenant Sameer Beyan, who has lived in a two-bedroom suite at 75 Thorncliffe Park Drive with his parents for the last eight years, told CP24.com in June.
“After three years of pandemic, there are lots of job losses. People are off work and getting reduced wages, but we’re still paying our rent in full and the landlord is still making money. Now they’re asking for an almost 10 per cent rent increase.”
Beyan went on to say that the LBT is essentially moving to “break the rent strike.”
“We are being punished for organizing public protests against the rent increases and bringing attention to how the rent increases impact our community,” he said in an Aug. 22 release news release.
He and roughly 100 other tenants who are withholding their rent were recently notified by the Landlord and Tenant Board that written hearings for the AGIs had been scheduled after the buildings’ landlord asked the tribunal to shorten the time for their applications, which were filed in January 2022, to be processed. Some of those tenants have also received a notice from the LTB that the landlord has filed to evict them for non-payment of rent.
Egya Sangmuah, the Landlord and Tenant Board’s vice-chair, endorsed that request.
In his one-page decision, he noted that shortening the time to serve a Notice of Hearing and schedule an early hearing for these three AGI applications is not based on the delay in hearing the applications, which he called “not remarkable.”
Instead, Sangmuah said he took into account that the “landlord’s staff and their families have been subjected to intimidation and harassment by certain individuals who want to pressure (them) to abandon the applications and this campaign has escalated.”
“Furthermore, tenants are being encouraged to participate in rent strikes that may jeopardize their tenancies,” he wrote.
“The Landlord’s request has been made in good faith and is supported by evidence filed with the request.”
Sangmuah went on to indicate that the “prejudice to the Landlord may not be remedied.”
“The contentious nature of the applications is a matter of public record and all parties would benefit from shortening time to a hearing,” he said.
No hearing date has been set.
Khudija Vawda also lives in a rented unit at 75 Thorncliffe Park Drive and is on rent strike.
She said tenants will not benefit from PSP/Starlight being “allowed to jump the queue.”
In an Aug. 22 release, Vawda called on the LTB to “reverse its decision” and for the buildings’ landlord to withdraw the AGIs.
“We were not consulted about this decision and were not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations in the landlords’ request,” she said.
Tenant organizer Phil Zigman, who for several months has been helping renters at the three buildings in Thorncliffe Park understand their rights and work together to fight for them, said that this decision by the LTB set a “dangerous precedent that undermines tenant organizing in Ontario.”
“The landlords’ request not only mischaracterizes the organizing efforts in response to the proposed rent hikes, but makes numerous false claims and baseless allegations,” he charged.
CP24.com spoke briefly with Danny Roth of Starlight Investments on Tuesday, however he also serves as the spokesperson for Sterling Karamar Property Management, which is currently dealing with the aftermath of a five-alarm electrical fire over the weekend at one of its high-rise apartment buildings at 357 Rusholme Rd.
Roth told CP24 that for now his focus is assisting tenants impacted by the fire and would not be able to comment on AGI matters pertaining to the three properties on Thorncliffe Park Drive at this time.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
13 per cent of Canadians consider moving because of wildfires: survey
About one in eight Canadians say they would consider moving elsewhere after the rise of wildfires and smoke in the past five years, according to a recent Angus Reid survey
B.C. woman looking for lone firefighter she says saved her home with garden hose
A British Columbia fire evacuee is looking for a solo firefighter she says saved her home from flames with a garden hose.
LIVE | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
Montreal
-
Minor in critical condition after report of drowning in Montreal North
A minor was rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after paramedics were called to a report of a drowning in Montreal North.
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180-million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
London
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
-
What is affordable housing? Province updating definition to ease access to construction incentives
The provincial government will soon clarify the term 'affordable housing' in an effort to get more units constructed.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
After two years of construction, Amazon can see the finish line at its robotics fulfilment centre (YXU1) in Southwold Township, Ont.
Kitchener
-
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Downtown Kitchener encampment growing, COVID housing program slated to end this month
It appears the population at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment in downtown Kitchener is starting to grow after being reduced to fewer than a dozen tents earlier this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
Ottawa
-
City staff urge council to send Carling high-rise proposal back to committee over improper notification to feds
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
-
Debate over future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway rages on as active use program winds down
Two weeks prior to the scheduled reopening of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars on weekdays, the ongoing debate surrounding its usage continues.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Windsor
-
'It’s just like running into a brick wall' Sandwich Towne business owners irate with impending street closure
Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.
-
Grand Cantina reopens in Walkerville as neighborhood revitalization continues
The opening of The Grand Cantina in its new location in Walkerville is just the latest in a series of efforts to revitalize the distillery district.
-
Two Highway 401 collisions under investigation: OPP
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent will be closed for several hours Tuesday as OPP investigate two collisions involving transport trucks the area.
Barrie
-
Woman dead, infant injured in 6-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township.
-
Ontario pool company accused of defrauding customers of thousands of dollars
An Ontario pool and landscaping company is in hot water after several people allege they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars, and instead of enjoying a summer poolside, they have been left with mounds of dirt and disappointment.
-
New automated speed cameras could be coming to nearly 30 hot spots in Barrie
The City of Barrie aims to pump the brakes on speeding and aggressive driving with new automated speed cameras in select areas.
Atlantic
-
'Bruce, go get her!': N.S. off-duty police officer pulls stranger from raging river
A Nova Scotia policeman is being hailed as a hero for a selfless act that may have saved someone's life.
-
New Halifax transit safety bylaw aims to reduce incidents of on-board violence
Halifax’s transit safety bylaw passed its second reading in front of city council Tuesday.
-
Saint John Energy says recent outages are due to NB Power transmission line
Saint John Energy says there have been four service interruptions on the same transmission line since August 7.
Calgary
-
Memories at Marv's: Diamond Valley diner to close up shop for good
Marv's Classic Soda Shop is in its final days as a 1950s-themed destination for burgers, milkshakes and candy in the heart of the southern Alberta community now called Diamond Valley.
-
'Definitely an increase': Animal rescue shelter hit by rising food costs
The price of caring for orphaned and injured wildlife has gone up at the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.
-
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
Winnipeg
-
-
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
-
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 17 in Surrey
A man has died after being hit by a pick-up truck in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Edmonton police investigate collision involving stolen Jeep northeast of downtown
Edmonton police are asking drivers to avoid an intersection northeast of downtown as they investigate a three-vehicle collision.
-
Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc
Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.