Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date

The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed. The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton