Lotto Max jackpot goes longest in history without being won

Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after the May 31 Lotto Max draw. (CTV News Toronto / Sean Davidson) Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after the May 31 Lotto Max draw. (CTV News Toronto / Sean Davidson)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton