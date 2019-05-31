

Jason Hiscox, CTV Toronto





Ontario lottery officials say a Lotto 649 jackpot worth $10,000 remains unclaimed and the winning ticket is set to expire on June 17.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the winning ticket was sold in Etobicoke, Ont. for a draw on June 16, 2018, leaving only a few weeks left to claim the prize.

OLG rules state that a winner has one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize, but this one is coming down to the wire.

The OLG said in a statement on Friday that the owner of the ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it, and contact the OLG prize centre before 6 p.m. on June 17.

If you have the ticket, or find an old one in that winter coat you were hoping not to use for a while, the OLG reminds you there are lots of ways to check if it's a winner, including: hitting the OLG.ca website, the OLG app on mobile devices, or simply scan your ticket barcode at any OLG retailer.