TORONTO -- Another COVID-19 death has been reported at an Etobicoke long-term care home on Sunday, bringing the death toll at the facility to 33.

A resident at Eatonville Care Centre, located near The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road, tested positive for the virus post-mortem, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in March, 130 people have contracted the virus.

“We continue to work closely with public health to follow all directives and protocols. All residents have been isolated to their rooms, have their temperature checked at least twice daily, and receive in-room meal service.

“Eatonville Care Centre staff have undertaken enhanced cleaning measures, are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPEs) at all times and continue to be screened at the start and end of their shift,” the facility’s executive director Evelyn Macdonald said in a statement.

As of Friday, 42 long-term care homes in the city are experiencing an outbreak.

The city reported 200 new virus cases and another 11 deaths on Sunday.

Ontario reported COVID-19 outbreaks in 112 long-term care homes as of Saturday. There are 1,913 long-term care residents and staff who have tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 241 have died.