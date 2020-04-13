TORONTO -- A long-term care home in Toronto’s west end says that 25 of its residents have now died of COVID-19.

Eatonville Care Centre, located at Burnamthorpe Road and The East Mall, confirmed the death toll from the virus at its facility Monday night.

There are now 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the home and 6 test results are pending.

“Our residence anticipates reporting an increase in the number of reported positive cases over the coming weeks, as we have symptomatic, but not-yet confirmed COVID-19 residents at this time,” Executive Director Evelyn MacDonald said in a statement. “I want to assure the community that we have taken the same precautions with these residents, as with COVID-19 confirmed residents.”

She said the facility is working with public health “to manage this outbreak appropriately.”

In an update sent out to residents’ families yesterday, Eatonville reported that there were 14 deaths at the facility.

MacDonald attributed the sudden jump in cases to changes in provincial testing criteria.

“Public Health has confirmed that nine residents who had previously passed away due to unknown causes, have now been attributed to COVID-19. This has been reflected in our reported total number of cases, but does not represent new deaths attributed to the virus,” she said in the statement.

