TORONTO
Toronto

Lockdown order lifted at Scarborough elementary school after shots fired in the area, police say

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share

A Scarborough elementary school was briefly placed under a lockdown order after police say shots were fired in the area this afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

Police later confirmed that a firearm had been discharged and said officers are now searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Nearby Holy Spirit Catholic School was placed under a lockdown order but that has now been lifted. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News