Lockdown order lifted at Scarborough elementary school after shots fired in the area, police say

A Scarborough elementary school was briefly placed under a lockdown order after police say shots were fired in the area this afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

Police later confirmed that a firearm had been discharged and said officers are now searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Nearby Holy Spirit Catholic School was placed under a lockdown order but that has now been lifted.